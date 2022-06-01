Todd Downing talks Malik Willis

There has been so much talk about the relationship between Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis. Both of those guys have done a really good job of squashing the media-created beef over the mentor comments that Tannehill made earlier this offseason. Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was asked about Malik Willis today and the first thing Downing pointed out was how good the environment in the room was for Wills.

The other thing that Downing really talked about was Willis’s positive demeanor. Willis is being asked to do things that he hasn’t done before as a quarterback, and Downing said that Willis takes those things in stride.

We are all excited to see what Willis does for this team in the preseason. This won’t be Willis’s year to take over as long as Tannehill stays healthy. The most important thing will be for him to develop in the classroom and on the field to be ready to take over when Tannehill’s time here is over.

You can see the video of Downing talking about Willis here.