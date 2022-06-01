Report: Treylon Burks had pre-draft conditioning issues

We aren’t going to make a federal issue of this in June, but the report from Albert Breer that Treylon Burks “labored through” some private workouts for teams after we have seen him struggle through early OTA practices with the Tennessee Titans is somewhat concerning. What is it with this team and wide receivers? But hey, at least it isn’t a hamstring, am I right?!?

Like I said above, this is just something to keep an eye on once we get into training camp. The Titans don’t need Burks to be ready to get through a full game right now. They will need him to be able to do that in September.

With that being said, I would love to know how much stock Jon Robinson put into this red flag with Burks. The Titans needed a receiver and Burks was the best one left on the board there, but if he can’t stay in shape he will never reach his potential as a first-round guy.

It wouldn’t be a Titans’ offseason if there wasn’t some type of concern going on with a receiver that should be at the top of the depth chart. It’s the life we have all chosen.