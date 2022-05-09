Titans bring back DB Greg Mabin

According to multiple reports, the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with free-agent defensive back Greg Mabin.

Mabin has had several stints in Tennessee and he now returns to Nashville to battle for a spot on Tennessee’s final 53-man roster throughout training camp and the preseason. Titans General Manager Jon Robinson clearly holds an affinity for Mabin’s skill set and work ethic. Head coach Mike Vrabel has enjoyed coaching Mabin throughout the years. Mabin appeared in five total games with the Titans in 2021, with two starts, including the team’s late-October dominant victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Mabin actually played 100% of the team’s defensive snaps in that contest due to a plethora of injuries in the defensive backfield. The Chiefs shockingly failed to capitalize by going after Mabin with any sort of consistency. A productive Titans pass rush helped limit Kansas City’s opportunities in the passing game. All in all, Mabin played a terrific game and didn’t hurt Tennessee’s defense. He’s now back in Nashville.

Mabin also spent time on the team’s practice squad during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In 39 career games, Mabin has been credited with 48 tackles and seven passes defensed. Stay tuned to MCM.