Titans to Face Bills in Buffalo in Week 2 on Monday Night Football

According to the NFL, the Tennessee Titans will travel to face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football on September 19 in Buffalo. The game will kick off at 6:15 p.m. CT/7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN as part of an ABC/ESPN side-by-side doubleheader that night. The Minnesota Vikings will face the Philadelphia Eagles the same night at 7:30 CT/8:30 ET on ABC.

Each day this week the NFL is dropping scheduling tidbits leading up to the complete schedule release on Thursday night. This Titans schedule release is certainly an exciting one.

It marks the third consecutive season the Titans and Bills will square off. The Titans beat the Bills 34-31 in a thrilling game on Monday Night Football in 2021 at Nissan Stadium. Derrick Henry rushed for a staggering 143 yards and three touchdowns. Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons stuffed Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a late fourth-and-goal quarterback sneak attempt to confirm the victory. In 2020, the Titans beat the Bills 42-16 in a rare Tuesday night game at Nissan Stadium that was heavily impacted by the team’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Exact dates and times for next season's games will be announced on Thursday night.