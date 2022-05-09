Titans UDFA Profile: Baylor OL Xavier Newman-Johnson

According to multiple reports, the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a contract with rookie undrafted free agent offensive linemen Xavier Newman-Johnson, who played multiple positions during a long-tenured career at Baylor.

Newman-Johnson appeared in more than 40 career games for the Baylor Bears while making 37 starts throughout an impressive five-year collegiate career. Newman-Johnson is a versatile interior offensive line prospect with plenty of starts under his belt at left guard, right guard, and center. Versatility often helps offensive linemen claim a back-end roster spot, and Newman-Johnson will likely work at both guard and center throughout rookie mini-camp and training camp. Baylor averaged a staggering 219.3 rushing yards per contest in 2021. Playing in Baylor’s high-scoring, run-heavy offense makes Newman-Johnson an excellent fit for Tennessee’s outside zone running scheme.

Newman-Johnson joins Tennessee alongside several other undrafted free agent offensive linemen, including fellow interior prospect Hayden Howerton from SMU. Tennessee has questions across their offensive line, particularly at left guard and right tackle, but making the roster will be difficult. Taylor Lewan, Aaron Brewer, JaMarco Jones, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, Dillon Radunz, and Nicholas Petit-Frere are essentially guaranteed spots on the final 53-man roster. It may be viewed as a stretch to view Brewer and Ja. Jones as locks, but I feel good about their chances.

That makes seven offensive linemen on the 53. The Titans will likely carry somewhere between eight to 10 linemen, so it’s plausible to believe there’s at least one extra spot up for grabs, or possibly more. Newman-Johnson has an excellent chance to compete.

