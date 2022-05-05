Report: Steelers to interview Titans exec Ryan Cowden for vacant GM Position

According to multiple reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers have formally requested a second interview with Tennessee Titans front office executive and Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden. A second interview suggests Cowden may be considered a finalist for the job.

The #Steelers will have a second round of interviews for their vacant GM job. Among those who have been scheduled are the #Titans’ Ryan Cowden and the #Buccaneers’ John Spytek, sources tell me, @RapSheet and today’s @gmfb cohost @TomPelissero. Others will interview, too. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 5, 2022

Long-term Steelers GM Kevin Colbert officially retired at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. Colbert was the Steelers’ general manager since 2010. Pittsburgh’s search for his replacement is now moving to the next stage. Cowden is expected to be a part of a small group of candidates to receive a second interview. That list reportedly also includes Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek.

Cowden is in his 22nd NFL season and his sixth with the Titans. In 2018, he was promoted to Vice President of Player Personnel. He originally joined the franchise as the Director of Player Personnel. He’s been considered a strong general manager candidate for a number of years. Cowden joined the Titans in 2016 and quickly became one of Jon Robinson’s must trusted confidants within the organization. Cowden was previously a candidate for the New York Giants’ GM job before they hired Joe Schoen. Cowden interviewed for the same role with the Washington Commanders last year before they hired Martin Mayhew. It’s a matter of time before Cowden lands a GM job.

