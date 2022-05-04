On Ryan Tannehill and mentorship

In case you have been hiding under a rock for the last few hours, Ryan Tannehill said yesterday that it isn’t his job to mentor Malik Willis. He also went on to say it’s good if Willis learns from him along the way, but the whole quote doesn’t generate clicks. I said it on Twitter last night, and I will say it again - Tannehill is 100% right here. It is not his job to mentor Willis. His job is to go out and be the best quarterback he can be for the 2022 Tennessee Titans.

And guess what, if you are reading this and you are a fan of the Titans, that is the attitude you want Tannehill to have. His sole focus needs to be on winning football games. Let 2023 take care of itself.

Now, do we want Tannehill to ice Willis out? Of course we don’t. Like he said yesterday, hopefully Malik will learn some things about being an NFL quarterback from Tannehill. That will be good for the franchise going forward.

Tannehill’s presser yesterday was refreshingly honest. He talked about how hard it was for him to get out of a dark place after the playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He had the look of someone that is determined to come back and make up for what happened in that game. I am looking forward to seeing how that plays out.