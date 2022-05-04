Titans UDFA Profile: SMU OL Hayden Howerton

According to multiple reports, the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a contract with rookie undrafted free agent Hayden Howerton, who played multiple positions during a vast career at SMU.

Howerton appeared in an astounding 59 career games while making 53 games throughout an impressive five-year collegiate career. Howerton is a versatile interior offensive line prospect with plenty of starts under his belt at both guard and center. Versatility often helps offensive linemen claim a back-end roster spot. It should give Howerton a decent shot throughout training camp. SMU averaged a staggering 38.42 points per contest in 2021. They averaged 161.4 points rushing yards per contest, and 304.50 passing yards per game. Playing in SMU’s high-scoring, well-balanced offense makes Howerton a balanced prospect with plenty exposure in both pass protection and run blocking.

Howerton joins his collegiate teammate Reggie Roberson Jr. in Tennessee. Roberson also signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent. Both Robertson and Howerton played alongside wide receiver Danny Gray and tight end Grant Calcaterra, both of whom were drafted on Saturday. Howerton did his pre-and-post-draft stock a favor by stringing together an excellent performance at SMU’s Pro Day. Howerton especially showcased his strength by completing 36 reps on the bench press at 225 pounds. It would have ranked as the top result among all participating offensive linemen at the NFL Scouting Combine. Howerton also recorded an impressive vertical jump of 32 inches (tied for fourth among combine results), ran the 40-yard dash in a solid 5.06 seconds, ran the three-cone in 7.78 seconds, and the short-shuttle in 4.7 seconds. All results would have ranked within the top-20 among his position group. It means Howerton is an excellent athlete. It makes him an ideal fit for Tennessee’s outside zone running scheme.

