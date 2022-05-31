Kyle Philips tabbed as the Titans’ rookie who could surprise in 2022

The Tennessee Titans doubled down at the wide receiver position in the 2022 NFL Draft by following up their Treylon Burks pick by selecting former UCLA standout receiver Kyle Philips with their fifth-round selection.

Philips now joins a Titans roster that is potentially searching for a new slot receiver. That spot was predominantly occupied by Chester Rogers last season. Rogers is an unrestricted free agent and isn’t expected back in Tennessee next season. There’s a possibility that Burks, Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook occasionally play on three receiver sets, but Philips should receive an opportunity to earn a decent amount of playing time as a first-year contributor.

In a a new piece over at Bleacher Report by Ian Wharton, the NFL analyst picked one rookie from each of the 32 teams that he believes could surprise in 2022. For the Titans, Philips was that player. Now as I stated above, a positive season from Philips actually wouldn’t be a surprise for me based on current expectations.

“The Tennessee Titans turned over almost their entire receiving corps in one year’s time. A.J. Brown is gone. 2021 draft picks Dez Fitzpatrick and Racey McMath couldn’t help the team despite a need last year, opening the door for 2022 fifth-round pick Kyle Philips to earn a role. The slot receiver looks to be a pro-ready complement next to Treylon Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine while Robert Woods rehabs from his torn ACL.

Philips isn’t especially fast and is on the smaller side at 5’11”, 189 pounds. He has good quickness and fluidity to his motions, though, much like Hunter Renfrow of the Raiders. Trying to guard him one-on-one in space proved difficult for UCLA’s opponents.

He may prove to be a red-zone and third-down specialty weapon, but even that is a great role for a fifth-round investment. Tennessee has snaps to fill, and Philips has the most dynamic and reliable skill set of their candidates.”

Philips is entering an excellent situation and he possesses a similar skill set to that of Cole Beasley and Hunter Renfrow. He enters the league as a pro-ready receiver that’s an advanced route runner. As it stands, I’m all in on Philips and I believe you should be, as well.