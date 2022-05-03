Titans UDFA Profile: SMU WR Reggie Roberson Jr.

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially in our rearview mirror and it’s time for us to to review the Tennessee Titans’ undrafted free agency class. According to multiple reports, the Titans agreed to a deal with former SMU WR Reggie Roberson Jr.

Former @SMUfootball

wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. undrafted deal with Titans includes $47,000 guaranteed total, per a league source #Titans — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 1, 2022

The deal contains $47,000 in guarantees, per Aaron Wilson. After beginning his collegiate career at West Virginia, Roberson quickly transferred to SMU, where he would become a fixation in their offense. Over the previous four campaigns, Roberson totaled 168 receptions for 2,704 yards and 23 touchdowns. He owns an exciting career average of 15.7 yards per reception.

SMU ran a pass-heavy offense and Roberson played a key role alongside fellow receiver Danny Gray and tight end Grant Calcaterra, both of whom were drafted on Saturday. Roberson suffered injuries in both 2019 and 2020 that limited the full scope of his capabilities. He finally enjoyed an injury-free campaign in 2021, but staying healthy throughout rookie mini-camp, training camp and the pre-season will be of the utmost importance as Robertson attempts to claim a spot on the final roster.

Roberson is an explosive playmaker both with and without the ball in his hands. His deep acceleration and ball-tracking abilities allowed him to take the top off opposing defenses on a rather consistent basis. The Titans currently lack a receiver with those abilities. It’s a trump-card that potentially gives Roberson an advantage throughout training camp. It’s worth noting SMU’s offense was rather simplistic and didn’t ask Roberson to run a legitimate route tree. Roberson will have to prove he’s capable of adding more to his plate if he hopes to make a positive impression on the Titans throughout the summer.

As for Roberson’s chances of making the final roster, the current group of receivers isn’t overly impressive in the wake of the A.J. Brown trade. Treylon Burks, Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook and Kyle Philips are the four receivers I’d comfortably say will make the final 53-man roster as things stand, barring more acquisitions and/or injury. Philips has an excellent chance to play a prominent role in the slot as a rookie due to a lack of competition at that position. As things stand, holdovers such as Mason Kinsey, Dez Fitzpatrick and Cody Hollister will battle alongside Roberson for the one or final two spots at receiver. Roberson is the lone receiver the Titans signed in undrafted free agency thus far. That certainly qualifies as good news for his chances.

Stay tuned to MCM.