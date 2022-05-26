Titans should sign Ereck Flowers

One unrestricted free agent the Tennessee Titans should have interest in signing is offensive guard Ereck Flowers. The 6-foot-6, 330 pound Flowers remains on the open market after playing for the Washington Commanders last season. The Titans currently possess roughly $2.4 million in cap space (via Spotrac’s Top 51 calculator), but the situation will change considerably on June 2nd. General Manager Jon Robinson released Julio Jones as a post-June 1 designation. The delay will save the Titans $9.5 million against the 2022 salary cap while spreading his $13.2 million dead cap across the next two seasons. That additional financial freedom is arriving in approximately one week.

A versatile offensive linemen that previously played offensive tackle, Flowers’ career began blossoming after kicking inside to guard. Flowers started 16 games at left guard for the Commanders last season, totaling a healthy 1,061 snaps (via Pro Football Focus). He earned a strong overall grade of 72.0 for his performances (also via PFF), with particularly strong showings in pass protection.

Flowers could make waves in Tennessee’s offensive line room. There’s a clear path for Flowers to carve out a starting role for himself across Tennessee’s starting five. The Titans have a hole at left guard following the offseason release of Rodger Saffold. Robinson has yet to directly address that position. Aaron Brewer and Dillon Radunz are potential in-house candidates to replace Saffold, but Brewer is undersized, and Radunz would be better suited taking over for David Quessenberry at right tackle. Robinson signed JaMarco Jones this offseason, who is expected to be in the mix at left guard, but Flowers is a more talented and experienced player.

Tennessee’s offensive line performed in a rather underwhelming manner last season, and carries the potential to take yet another concerning step backwards in its current form. Fairly large holes and question marks surround both the left guard and right tackle position. Entering training camp and the preseason with an open competition at both left guard and right tackle could signal a less-than-desirable situation. Improving at least one of these positions by signing Flowers could quickly improve the overall state of the starting offense. Analysts would feel considerably better about Tennessee’s offensive line if at least one of these positions had a more clear-cut answer heading into the regular season.

With his aforementioned talent, and projecting his skill set into the left guard spot, Flowers could — and should — be Tennessee’s starting left guard in 2022.