Ex-Titans RB Jeremy McNichols signs with Atlanta Falcons

According to multiple reports, the Atlanta Falcons have signed Tennessee Titans free agent running back Jeremy McNichols to a one-year contract. The Falcons confirmed the news via their official website and social media pages.

We have signed RB Jeremy McNichols. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 26, 2022

McNichols now reunites with Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith, who spent the 2020 season serving as McNichols’ Offensive Coordinator in Tennessee. McNichols accounted for 204 yards and a touchdown on 47 carries under Smith’s tutelage that season. McNichols served as a change-of-pace third-down back for the Titans in 2021. The former Boise State standout appeared in 14 games this past season, McNichols recorded career-highs in receptions (28) and receiving yards (240) while playing in an increased role in Derrick Henry’s absence.

The writing was on the wall for McNichols’ future in Tennessee when General Manager Jon Robinson re-signed Dontrell Hilliard earlier this offseason. Hilliard is a similar undersized talent that thrives on third down. The Titans also drafted running back Hassan Haskins in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. A crowded backfield simply had no room for McNichols, who has a chance to stick in Atlanta due to a lack of high-level competition at the running back position.

McNichols becomes the fourth former Titan to sign with the Falcons this offseason, joining Marcus Mariota, Rashaan Evans and Anthony Firkser. Other former Titans such as Parker Hesse and Anthony Rush are also on the roster. In addition to Smith, several former Titans coaches serve on Atlanta’s staff, including current Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees.

Stay tuned to MCM.