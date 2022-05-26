I’m not buying the Dez Fitzpatrick hype...yet

There have been a lot of hype stories about Dez Fitzpatrick from Tennessee Titans OTAs. He’s out there running around and making catches. That’s great and all, but you will excuse me if I am not buying it until I see it in a spot where it actually matters.

Fitzpatrick was SOOO bad last year. He couldn’t even make the team out of training camp as a 4th-round pick. The only reason he made it back to the active roster was that the Titans were so banged up at the receiver position.

When he did make it back to the active roster, he was constantly running the wrong route and dropping passes. I’d be willing to bet that two of the interceptions Ryan Tannehill threw in the first game against the Houston Texans were actually Fitzpatrick’s fault.

With all of that being said, I hope he has figured it out this offseason and can be a contributor to this fall. You can never have enough weapons on offense. I’m pulling for him, but after last year, I have to see it to believe it.