Titans LT Taylor Lewan Is Excited About Football Again

Several Tennessee Titans veterans were absent from OTA’s on Tuesday, but one particularly notable attendee was starting left tackle Taylor Lewan. Lewan has decided to skip voluntary OTA’s in the past, but is currently present for the 2022 iteration. When pressed for an answer by reporters regarding his attendance and overall mindset, Lewan had some interesting things to say while getting candid regarding his underwhelming performance throughout the 2021 campaign.

“Football is fun for me again,” Lewan said. “If there’s a difference between last year and this year, I’m enjoying the hell out of myself again. Last year, let’s not get it twisted, that s**t was f**k**g miserable. It was miserable. That first game [vs. Arizona Cardinals] was terrible. It got better towards the end of last year, but damn, it wasn’t fun. I didn’t feel my best every week. You make 100 excuses in your head. I couldn’t pretend like it didn’t happen. I had to figure it out. I feel more like myself than I ever have now.”

Lewan was referring to his shocking performance in a Week 1 blowout defeat to the Arizona Cardinals last season where he allowed a single-game career-high in sacks. It was Lewan’s first game back after suffering a season-ending knee injury in mid October of 2020. Lewan only played 11 snaps in the preseason last year and never quite looked like himself throughout the course of the campaign while struggling to fully recover from that torn ACL.

Lewan didn’t begin running until late June/early July last offseason and it clearly had a negative impact on his early season form. Lewan was an extremely limited participant in practice until late into training camp. The situation is entirely different and Lewan is taking full advantage of his preferred health and availability.

There are question marks across Tennessee’s offensive line, particularly at left guard and right tackle, but don’t be shocked if Lewan enjoys a bounce-back campaign at left tackle in what qualifies as a crucial season that could determine the fate of his future with the franchise. Stay tuned to MCM.