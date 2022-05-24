Several Titans veterans absent from OTA’s

The Tennessee Titans were on the field Tuesday for Organized Team Activities (OTA’s). We are swiftly approaching training camp and the Titans are in Phase 2 of their offseason. Reports are beginning to emerge from Tuesday’s practice and several veteran players were absent. It’s important to remember this phase is completely VOLUNTARY.

The list of absent veterans per Paul Kuharsky includes Kevin Byard, Jeffery Simmons, Bud Dupree, Denico Autry, Zach Cunningham, Harold Landry, Derrick Henry, Nate Davis and Geoff Swaim.

There’s very little to be gained for players such as Byard, Cunningham, Landry, Dupree, Autry and Simmons to attend this voluntary phase, and outrage over their absence is not necessary. All of these players are extremely comfortable within this scheme and system and do not require the extra mental and physical reps that occur this time of year.

If I had to single out one absentee that qualifies as intriguing, I would choose Nate Davis. Tennessee’s starting right guard didn’t experience his best campaign in 2022 and is entering a crucial contract year. A third-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, Davis is surely hoping to land a lucrative contract-extension after playing on a team-friendly deal as a mid-round selection. It’s a big season for Davis, and a solid season would help solidify his future in Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill IS present, and we commend his choice to attend. Tannehill is obviously entering an important season and he scores brownie points for appropriately reading the room. Taylor Lewan is also present, which makes sense given his contract situation.

Stay tuned to MCM for continued updates from OTA’s.