Titans agree to terms with rookie tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo

The Tennessee Titans have officially agreed to terms with fourth-round rookie tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Okonkwo joins Nicholas-Petit Frere, Treylon Burks, Hassan Haskins, Chance Campbell, Theo Jackson and Kyle Philips as members of the Titans’ 2022 class to sign their rookie deals. Quarterback Malik Willis and cornerback Roger McCreary are the lone rookies that currently remain unsigned. Those deals are expected to be completed shortly.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson drafted Okonkwo with the No. 143 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Okonkwo joins a revamped and retooled tight end room that also includes free agent signing Austin Hooper and two returnees in Geoff Swaim and Tommy Hudson. Anthony Firkser departed the Titans for Atlanta earlier this offseason, and MyCole Pruitt remains an unrestricted free agent after suffering a gruesome season-ending lower-leg injury in 2021. There’s a path for Okonkwo to get on the field rather quickly in Tennessee’s new-look passing offense. The Titans are starting fresh at tight end after failing to get consistent production from the position last season.

Okonkwo started all 13 games for the Terrapins in 2021, finishing second on the team with 52 receptions for 447 yards with a team-high five touchdowns. Okonkwo had the second most receptions by a tight end in program history in 2021 (trailing Titans legend Frank Wycheck, 58).

Okonkwo recently completed his first rookie mini-camp with the team. Okonkwo drew rave reviews from starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who was impressed by his overall athleticism in the passing game.

