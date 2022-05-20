Titans 2022 preseason schedule finalized

We have known the Tennessee Titans' preseason opponents for a while. Yesterday we got their official schedule with dates and times:

We also know that the Titans are doing joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hopefully, those practices will be open to the public because they will tell us a lot more about where the team is than the game itself. It will also be fun to see the interaction between Tom Brady and Mike Vrabel. When Brady was with the New England Patriots and they practiced here, Brady brought Vrabel a trophy for the regular season win the Titans had over the Patriots in the prior season.

Of course, Vrabel got the last laugh when the Titans ended Brady’s tenure with the Pats with a win in Wild Card round.

We are a couple of months away from the team opening training camp. It can’t get here soon enough!