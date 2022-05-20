Sign Will Fuller

Honestly, at this point, why not? I understand the drawbacks with Will Fuller. He can’t stay healthy. He got suspended for PEDs. Those are real concerns, but there is no risk to bringing him in on a 1-year deal with incentives. The upside could be huge. The downside is he comes in, pulls a hamstring in camp, and the Tennessee Titans cut him.

Why would they bring him in with all of the issues listed? I’m glad you asked. There are two big reasons:

He is really fast. The Titans are desperate for some speed in the receiver room. They have some good players there but no burners. Fuller would give you that. Teams would have to respect the deep ball with him on the field. He had his best season when he was with Tim Kelly in Houston. He had 53 catches for 879 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2020. He did all of that in 11 games.

You may only get a handful of games out of him, but he could make a huge impact in those games. Why not bring him in and see what happens?