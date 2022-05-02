Titans release four players

The Tennessee Titans released four players on Monday afternoon. They are tight end Austin Fort, linebacker Nate Hall, linebacker Kobe Jones, and outside linebacker/EDGE defender Tuzar Skipper. The team confirmed the news via their official social media accounts, and official team website.

Skipper is probably the most notable release, as he’s spent previous time on the active roster while enjoying several on-again, off-again stints in Tennessee. The moves help create space for impending unrestricted free agents. The team’s roster is currently at 71 players, which means they have room to add various UDFA’s leading up to rookie minicamp in two weeks.

The Titans have yet to confirm the signing of any undrafted free agents, which is normal. That’ll occur within a few days. Reports indicate the list will include Georgia Tech cornerback Tre Swilling, Sacred Heart running back Julius Chestnut, Minnesota linebacker Jack Gibbens, Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak, SMU wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr., Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, Maryland defensive linemen Sam Okuayinonu, Houston EDGE David Anenih, South Dakota State defensive back Michael Griffin II, Culver-Stockton offensive linemen Andrew Rupcich, Colorado State punter Ryan Stonehouse, and more. Our own Jimmy Morris has been keeping track of the team’s undrafted free agents via this tracker.

Stay tuned to MCM as Tennessee’s roster-churning process continues.