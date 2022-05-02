Titans UDFA Profile: Houston EDGE David Anenih

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially in our rearview mirror and it’s time for us to to review the Tennessee Titans’ undrafted free agency class. According to multiple reports, the Titans agreed to a deal with former Houston EDGE rusher David Anenih.

Former Houston edge David Anenih is signing with the #Titans, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

Anenih departs Houston after a successful five-year tenure as a Cougar. He recorded a healthy 20.5 sacks throughout that time frame. Anenih enjoyed his best campaign in 2021 while forming a fearsome pass-rushing duo alongside second-round selection Logan Hall. Anenih’s first-step explosiveness and flexibility allow him to threaten opposing pockets.

Anenih spent a lot of time playing in 3-4 fronts at Houston and although Tennessee’s defense is multiple, that experience makes him an ideal fit for Tennessee’s scheme. Anenih never experienced a true breakout campaign at Houston, but he was a consistent performer that totaled at least 4.0 sacks in four consecutive campaigns. The 6-foot-2, 245 pound Anenih is a speed rusher that considers the chop-dip-rip to be his go-to move as a pass rusher. Anenih has terrific length with 34 inch arms that allow him to quickly threaten the outside shoulder of opposing offensive tackles. Anenih ran the 40-yard dash in a staggering 4.66 seconds at Houston’s Pro Day. Anenih is undeniably an excellent athlete at the position.

The Titans provided Anenih with a sizable $150,000 in guaranteed money in order to secure his services. Anenih had several potential suitors, but ultimately chose Tennessee as his destination. It’s rather straightforward to understand why Anenih and his representation believe he has a chance to make Tennessee’s final roster out of training camp and the pre-season. Harold Landry and Bud Dupree return as the undeniable starters at outside linebacker, but the depth behind them is somewhat questionable. Ola Adeniyi returns to Tennessee on a one-year deal. Adeniyi certainly flashed some pass-rushing juice at times last season, and is almost certainly guaranteed a roster spot due to his abilities on special teams. Behind Adeniyi is Rashad Weaver, a sophomore-to-be pass rusher who’s rookie campaign was cut extremely short due to a season-ending lower-leg injury suffered in late September. The team still has high hopes for Weaver, but he hasn’t guaranteed himself anything going forward. Should the Titans choose to carry five pass rushers into the season, it would greatly increase Anenih’s chances of making the final roster. He’s currently on That No. 4/5 cusp on their depth chart ahead of rookie mini-camp.

