Titans agree to terms with rookie OL Nicholas Petit-Frere

The Tennessee Titans have officially agreed to terms with third-round rookie offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

Petit-Frere is the second rookie to agree to terms this week after first-round pick Treylon Burks signed his fully-guaranteed four-year contract on Tuesday. Prior to these deals, the Titans had already agreed to terms with rookies Hassan Haskins, Chance Campbell, Theo Jackson, and Kyle Philips.

General manager Jon Robinson drafted Petit-Frere with the No. 69 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Petit-Frere joins a crowded offensive line room that possesses question marks at left guard and right tackle. We’ll learn more once OTA’s and training camp get underway, but it’s plausible to believe Petit-Frere is in the mix to compete for the starting job at right tackle alongside sophomore-tackle-to-be Dillon Radunz. Last year’s starting right tackle was veteran journeyman David Quessenberry, who disappointed in the role, and departed the team earlier this offseason as an unrestricted free agent. The Titans are starting fresh at right tackle.

Petit-Frere was a two-year starter at Ohio State. Petit-Frere played in 35 games with the Buckeyes from 2018-21, earning 20 starts throughout that time frame.

Petit-Frere recently completed his first rookie mini-camp with the team over the weekend (Friday and Saturday). It’s difficult to assess offensive linemen at a camp that prohibits physical contact, but Petit-Frere was showered with rave reviews for his willingness to continue working on his craft after practice ended.

Cornerback Roger McCreary, quarterback Malik Willis and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo are the three remaining rookies of Tennessee’s nine-man draft class that have yet to officially sign their rookie contracts. Those deals are expected to be completed in the coming days. Stay tuned to MCM.