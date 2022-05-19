Titans playing it safe with Robert Woods’ rehab

New Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods provided fans with an update on his rehab from a torn ACL during his first public Titans-related appearance at Wednesday’s Titans Foundation Dinner.

“I actually feel like they’re holding me back a little,” Woods said, with a smile across his face. “I am trying to get back as well as I can, just doing everything the trainers have me doing. I feel really, really good,” Woods concluded.

This qualifies as relatively par for the course for the Titans, who routinely take the safe route when dealing with player injuries. Tennessee often made use of the league’s forward-thinking rules that allow an unlimited amount of players to return from injured reserve following a three-week stint on the sidelines. The Titans set the NFL record for the most players used in a single season throughout the 2021 campaign with 91 different players making an appearance on the team’s active roster.

Woods joins a revamped Titans receiver room that traded away A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles in April and drafted a pair of intriguing rookie pass-catchers in Arkansas’ Treylon Burks and UCLA’s Kyle Philips. It’s possible Tennessee’s top three leading receivers in 2022 will be players that weren’t even on the roster in 2021 (new tight end Austin Hooper could factor in here as well). The Titans desperately need Woods healthy and ready to contribute as soon as possible.

The Titans acquired Woods in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Rams that saw Titans General Manager Jon Robinson send a sixth-round draft selection to the Rams in exchange for Woods’ services. Woods recorded 45 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns last season. From 2018-20, Woods was especially dominant, having totaled 266 receptions for 3,289 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns throughout that time frame.

Stay tuned to MCM for updates on Woods’ progress.