Jayden Peevy has chance to make Titans final roster

One undrafted free agent who has a chance to make the Tennessee Titans’ final roster is defensive linemen Jayden Peevy. Peevy’s length and overall athleticism make him a player worth monitoring this summer. The 6-foot-5, 308 pound Peevy possesses arms longer than 35 inches. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Peevy impressed by putting up 27 powerful reps on the bench press. Peevy departs the Aggies with 137 total tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks under his belt.

A versatile prospect with talent that captured attention during rookie minicamp, Peevy is competing for a spot on Tennessee’s competitive defensive line. Convincing general manager Jon Robinson that he’s worthy of making the final roster won’t be a particularly easy task. The Titans feature great depth at a position group that features Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart and Naquan Jones. The Titans have often preferred to keep five defensive linemen on the 53-man roster however, and Peevy is capable of competing for that spot alongside the likes of Larrell Murchison, and fellow undrafted free agents Haskell Garrett and Sam Okuayinonu.

The coaching staff’s opinion of Murchison may serve as the key that could create room for Peevy. A fifth-round selection out of NC State in the 2020 NFL Draft, Murchison has yet to truly command a consistent role across Tennessee’s deep defensive line. Murchison amassed eight total tackles in 2021 while playing 200 defensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus. If Robinson and Mike Vrabel have seen enough from Murchison, it creates a path for them to begin developing another back-end-of-roster defensive linemen such as Peevy.

Whoever emerges in Tennessee as the squad’s fifth defensive linemen will remain low in the pecking order. Simmons and Autry will undeniably continue to serve as a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen, and both Tart and Jones are expected to continue taking sizable steps forward in 2022. Injuries do occur, and depth is of the utmost importance in today’s league. That’s potentially where a player like Peevy can make waves and earn his keep.

It will be worth monitoring the type of progress Peevy makes throughout impending OTA’s, particularly once he’s mixed into the rotation with the attending veterans. Vrabel and Robinson have often preached the inconsequential circumstances surrounding how a player made his way onto their roster. That motto guarantees Peevy will receive a fair shake throughout summer camps, and it makes Peevy much more than just an undrafted flier.

