Titans sign first-round pick Treylon Burks

According to multiple reports, the Tennessee Titans have officially signed first-round pick Treylon Burks.

The Titans and first round WR Treylon Burks have agreed to terms on his 4-year, $14,369,590 fully guaranteed contract with a fifth-year team option.



Rookie contracts coming together quickly. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 17, 2022

It’s a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $14,369,590. There’s a fifth-year team option, because Burks was a first-round pick. There’s not much to figure out these days. The rookie wage scale essentially locks these contracts in before they are officially signed. There’s always some language and verbiage to discuss, and it seems like the Titans and Burks’ agent have already successfully worked through those details. Prior to the Burks deal, the Titans had already agreed to terms with rookies Hassan Haskins, Chance Campbell, Theo Jackson, and Kyle Philips. Roger McCreary, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Chigoziem Okonkwo, and Malik Willis remain unsigned as of this time.

The Titans selected Burks with the No. 18 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft after acquiring the pick in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Eagles that sent the disgruntled Brown to Philadelphia. Burks is now expected to play a sizable role as a first-year player in Tennessee’s new-look passing offense that also includes fellow rookie Kyle Philips, veteran acquisition Robert Woods, and new starting tight end Austin Hooper.

Burks recently completed his first rookie mini-camp with the team over the weekend (Friday and Saturday). Burks suffered from breathing issues on Friday, and was forced to depart practice early. He returned Saturday as a full participant.

