Titans sign former Tennessee Volunteers DB Kenneth George

According to a report from Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network, the Tennessee Titans have signed former Tennessee Volunteeers defensive back Kenneth George to a contract.

The #Titans are signing former Vols DB Kenneth George after a strong rookie minicamp performance, per league source. @PFN365 — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) May 15, 2022

George was one of several undrafted free agents who joined the Titans at this past weekend’s two-day rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis. General manager Jon Robinson decided to add George to his 90-man roster following a string of strong performances. George is the second rookie defensive back to join the Titans from last season’s Volunteers team, joining Theo Jackson, who the Titans drafted with a sixth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

George was a sixth-year senior in 2021 after electing to return to the program for his elected to return for his “super” senior year. He previously spent two years at the JUCO ranks, applying his trade at Trinity Valley Community College. George recorded 52 total tackles, four pass breakups, and one interception in four years at Tennessee. George measured in at 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds at Tennessee’s Pro Day. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds, put up 16 reps on the bench press, and recorded a 34.5 inch vertical.

