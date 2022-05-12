Full Titans 2022 Schedule Revealed

The bulk of free agency is done — the draft is done — now it’s time for the schedule. We already knew the opponents, but now we know the when.

The Tennessee Titans will look to defend their AFC South crown in 2022, starting with a game at home against the New York Giants. It’ll be a 3:25 p.m. kickoff on Fox to get things officially rolling on September ...

A HUGE week two road trip to Buffalo looms in week two. That will mark the first of three massive primetime spots for the Titans, who will travel to Kansas City on week nine for Sunday Night Football, then will travel to Green Bay in week 11 for Thursday Night Football.

The Titans get a pretty early bye in week six, which splits up their meetings with the Colts in week four and week seven.

Tennessee will travel to Philadelphia to face A.J. Brown and the Eagles in week 13.

Games against the Chargers in week 15 and the Cowboys in week 17 could loom large for playoff seeding.

2022 Titans Schedule

Preseason

Week 1: at Ravens (Thursday, August 11th)

Week 2: Buccaneers

Week 3: Cardinals

Week 1: September 11th: vs. Giants (3:25, FOX)

Week 2: September 19th: at Bills (MNF)

Week 3: September 25th: vs. Raiders (Noon, FOX)

Week 4: October 2nd: at Colts (Noon, FOX)

Week 5: October 9th: at Commanders (Noon, CBS)

Week 6 BYE

Week 7: October 23th: Colts (Noon, CBS)

Week 8: October 30th: at Texans (3:05, CBS)

Week 9: November 6th: at Chiefs (SNF)

Week 10: November 13th: Broncos (Noon, CBS)

Week 11: Thursday, November 17th: at Packers (7:15, Amazon Prime)

Week 12: November 27th: Bengals (Noon, CBS)

Week 13: December 4th: at Eagles (Noon, FOX)

Week 14: December 11th: Jaguars (Noon, CBS)

Week 15: December 18th: at Chargers (3:25, CBS)

Week 16: December 24th: Texans (Noon, CBS)

Week 17: Thursday, December 29th: Cowboys (7:15, Amazon Prime)

Week 18: Saturday OR Sunday (January 7/8): at Jaguars

Titans odds at Draftkings Sportsbook

Superbowl: +3000

AFC: +1500

AFC South: +150