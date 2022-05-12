Titans officially sign former Texans DE DeMarcus Walker

The Tennessee Titans have officially signed free-agent defensive end DeMarcus Walker, per his agent David Canter. The Titans hosted Walker on a visit earlier this week.

Walker visited the with Tennessee’s division rival Indianapolis Colts earlier this week. The Titans have won the battle for Walker’s services. Walker spent last season playing for the Houston Texans. He appeared in 13 regular-season contests, and recorded 31 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and seven quarterback hits.

The Titans have historically signed a bunch of former Texans since Mike Vrabel became the head coach and Shane Bowen became the defensive coordinator in Tennessee, and Walker now joins that ever-growing list.

Walker originally entered the NFL as a second-round selection of the Denver Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played his college football at Florida State. Walker appeared in 36 games with five starts during his four seasons in Denver, recording 51 tackles, 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Walker joins a deep Titans defensive line group that contains Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Naquon Jones, and Larrell Murchison. Walker isn't guaranteed a roster spot.