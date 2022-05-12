Report: Titans to host Giants in Week 1

According to a report from Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post Sports, the Tennessee Titans will host the New York Giants in Nashville at Nissan Stadium in Week 1 on Sunday, September 11th.

Sources: #Giants open the season at #Titans in Week 1. Home opener vs #Panthers. That’s all I know so far. #NFLScheduleRelease — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) May 12, 2022

We already know the Titans will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 2. The NFL will release the entire schedule on Thursday.

If true, it represents a rather favorable opening-weekend opponent for the Titans. The Giants finished an abysmal 4-13 in 2021 and cleaned house in the offseason after finishing last place in the NFC East. A new-look Titans offense could use a weaker matchup out the gate as they prepare for the debuts of Treylon Burks, Hassan Haskins, Chigoziem Okonkwo, and possibly Nicholas Petit-Frere. Hopefully Robert Woods is back in time for Week 1.

New Giants General Manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have taken over a Giants roster that needs work. Barring injury, it will mark the debuts of Evan Neal and Kayvon Thibodeaux, who the Giants drafted in the Top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Daniel Jones remains the quarterback in what qualifies as a do-or-die season for the former Duke signal-caller. It also marks the return of Adoree Jackson to Nissan Stadium.

Exact dates and times for next season’s games will be announced on Thursday night. Stay tuned to MCM.