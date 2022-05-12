Titans 2022 schedule release news, rumors and leaks

The NFL schedule is released tonight. I know it is cool to hate on the schedule release on Twitter today, but I really like it. Sure, we already know who the Tennessee Titans are playing this season, but it is cool to know the actual schedule. I’ve never been accused of being cool.

It is a tough year for the Titans to draw the AFC West. That looks like the best division in football as we sit here on May 12th. They also draw the Packers as the random NFC opponent for the 17th game this year. We will see most of the elite quarterbacks this season. Good thing the defense should be really good again.

Speaking of already knowing who the Titans are playing, here is the list of their 2022 opponents:

Home: Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals

Away: Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers

There are always leaks that come out on schedule release day. Here are the games that are rumored to be happening so far. I will update this throughout the day:

Week 1 vs. Giants

Week 2 @ Bills MNF

Week 3

Week 4

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9 @ Chiefs SNF

Week 10

Week 11 @ Packers TNF

Week 12

Week 13

Week 14

Week 15

Week 16

Week 17

Week 18