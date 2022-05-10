Report: Titans to host DE DeMarcus Walker on free-agent visit

According to a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Tennessee Titans will host free-agent defensive end DeMarcus Walker on a visit on Wednesday.

DeMarcus Walker visits Colts, has visit scheduled with Titans. https://t.co/ixtgcLwNN3 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 11, 2022

Wilson reports Walker visited the Indianapolis Colts earlier this week. Two AFC South rivals may be vying for Walker’s services. Walker spent last season playing for the Houston Texans. He appeared in 13 regular-season contests, and recorded 31 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and seven quarterback hits.

The Titans have historically signed a bunch of former Texans since Mike Vrabel became the head coach and Shane Bowen became the defensive coordinator in Tennessee. Walker only spent the 2021 season in Houston however, and obviously never played under Vrabel, Bowen, or Anthony Midget in Houston. He did spend time with a pair of new Titans coaches in inside linebackers coach Bobby King, and passing game coordinator Tim Kelly, who both coached in Houston last season. Neither coach handled Walker directly, but they are obviously familiar with him.

Walker originally entered the NFL as a second-round selection of the Denver Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played his college football at Florida State. Walker appeared in 36 games with five starts during his four seasons in Denver, recording 51 tackles, 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Stay tuned to MCM.