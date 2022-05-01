Mel Kiper NFL Draft grades 2022

It was an eventful 2022 NFL Draft for Jon Robinson and the Tennessee Titans. I would have never guessed before Thursday night that A.J. Brown would no longer be a Titan when the weekend was over. It was hard to even think about what they did Thursday night because A.J. was gone. The report that came out that said Brown wanted the most guaranteed money for any receiver ever made it a little easier to understand how everything happened.

While we know that grading a draft the day after is insane, it does seem that people around the “draft world” seem to like what the Titans were able to do over the three days of the draft. With that being said, our old friend Mike Herndon made a fantastic point on Twitter yesterday, the success of this draft class really comes down to Treylon Burks and Malik Willis. If they end up hitting on both of those guys it will be an easy A.

Mel Kiper has released his grades for each team. He gave the Titans a “B.” Here is part of what he had to say:

As for Willis (86), I would bet on his talent. He isn’t going to start over Ryan Tannehill in 2022, but it shouldn’t be out of the question that he develops fast enough to take over in 2023. Willis is extremely talented and has all the tools to be a great NFL starting quarterback. He landed in an ideal spot with little immediate pressure.

How do you feel about the entirety of this draft class?