Titans host San Diego State TE Daniel Bellinger on Top 30 Visit

The Tennessee Titans hosted San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger on a private Top 30 Visit, per source.

The #Titans are hosting San Diego State TE Daniel Bellinger on a Top 30 Visit, per source. Bellinger had an EXCELLENT Combine, as seen below (h/t @MathBomb). The NFL Scouting community is HIGH on Bellinger. pic.twitter.com/L4x3rXU8mq — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 6, 2022

The Titans have shown A TON of interest in tight ends throughout the pre-draft process, and rightfully so. Last year’s trio of Anthony Firkser, MyCole Pruitt and Geoff Swaim left a lot to be desired. Firkser and Pruitt remain unrestricted free agents and aren’t expected to return to Nashville next season. General manager Jon Robinson re-signed Swaim, and also added Austin Hooper via free agency, who will undeniably serve as the team’s top tight end next season. Hooper is however on a one-year contract and the Titans should draft a tight end of the future.

Bellinger is an extremely underrated and intriguing prospect for several reasons. Firstly, he served as San Diego State’s main blocking tight end and he was excellent in that area. Bellinger is widely considered as one of the top blocking tight ends in this class. He certainly fits Tennessee’s profile. In the passing game, he received few opportunities. Bellinger recorded 31 receptions for 357 yards and two touchdowns in 11 contests. His receptions and receiving yards totals were career highs.

What makes Bellinger so intriguing is that he was excellent at the NFL Scouting Combine. Bellinger ran the 40 yard dash in a blazing 4.63 seconds. He also leaped a 34.5 inch vertical and 112 inch broad jump. Bellinger ran the three-cone in a quick-twitched 7.02 seconds. These are excellent results given his size (6-foot-5, 253 pounds). Bellinger has arms longer than 32 inches and hands larger than 10 inches. His athletic profile suggests there is untapped potential as a pass catcher. The arrow is very much pointing up here.

Bellinger could be a steal on Day 3 and the Titans are very interested in his services.

Stay tuned to MCM for all updates.