Titans Host FSU EDGE Jermaine Johnson on Top 30 Visit

According to his personal social media account, the Tennessee Titans appear to be hosting FSU EDGE Jermaine Johnson on a private Top 30 visit.

Johnson transferred from Georgia to Florida State ahead of the 2021 campaign, and it was the best decision he ever made. After initially struggling to get on the field for the Bulldogs within their dominant front seven, Johnson immediately became an impact defender and the best player on the field for the Seminoles. Johnson recorded a staggering 11.5 sacks in 12 appearances. He began his collegiate career in the JUCO ranks (2017-18).

On tape, Johnson is a quick-twitched pass rusher that possesses explosive first-step ability. He possesses terrific length and an abundance of pass-rush moves within his toolbox. He’s also an exceptional run defender that sets the edge at an extremely high level. This is a complete player that should be a high-impact defender at the next level.

Johnson was a big winner at the NFL Scouting Combine. He measured in at 6-foot-5, 254 pounds. He possesses 34 inch arms (vines for arms!) and nearly 10 inch hands. Johnson then aced the testing process by running the 40 yard dash in a blazing 4.58 seconds. It’s an elite time for a player of his size and position. He leaped a 125 inch broad jump, which represented another elite result all things considered. Johnson also recorded a modest 32 inch vertical.

Johnson is a first round pick that could come off the board within the first 20 selections. It’s a bit of a surprise to see the Titans hosting him on a private visit given their current situation at EDGE. Harold Landry was re-signed to a sizable and long-term contract extension after recording career-high numbers in 2021. Bud Dupree is entering the second season of a long-term contract, and is expected to be more productive going forward now that his ACL injury is well in the rearview mirror. With that said, Johnson is an extremely talented player, and general manager Jon Robinson is likely doing his due diligence in case Johnson slides down the board. He’s the type of talent they could have a tough time passing on with the 26th overall selection should he surprisingly be available when they come on the clock. Don’t rule it out. After all, they used one of their precious 30 visits on Johnson.

