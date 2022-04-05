Titans host Michigan State OT AJ Arcuri on Top 30 Visit

According to a report from NFL Draft Diamonds, the Tennessee Titans hosted Michigan State offensive AJ Arcuri on a private Top 30 visit. I’ve since been able to confirm that report. The visit occurred on Monday, April 4th.

Arcuri enjoyed a four-year career at Michigan State. He appeared in 40 total games with 25 career starts, including a single-season career-high 13 starts this past season. Arcuri is a versatile offensive tackle prospect who started 17 games at left tackle and eight contests at right tackle. All eight of his right tackle starts occurred in 2021.

Arcuri participated in Michigan State’s Pro Day on March 17th. He leaped a 33.5 inch vertical and put up a strong 27 reps on the bench press (at 225 pounds). Arcuri also recorded a time of 4.94 in the 20 yard shuttle. It was a big showcase for Arcuri, who wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

Arcuri drew rave reviews for his performances at the Hula Bowl and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl throughout the all-star circuit. Many believe Arcuri could be the first participant from the Hula Bowl to be drafted in 2022.

Last year’s starting right tackle David Quessenberry remains a free agent. It’s unclear if the team views Dillon Radunz at guard or tackle going forward. JaMarco Jones was signed in free agency, but head coach Mike Vrabel appears to view Jones as more of a guard than a tackle. The Titans could take an offensive tackle at some point in the draft. It’s difficult to predict when that pick could occur. It could be in the first round, or it could be in sixth-or-seventh round. Arcuri projects as a late Day 3 pick. If he goes undrafted, the Titans could make an attempt to sign him as an undrafted free agent. They obviously have some interest in him. They only get 30 in-person visits and they’ve decide to use one of those on Arcuri.

