Todd McShay NFL Mock Draft: Titans go receiver

We’re now just a few weeks out from the 2022 NFL Draft, and for the most part, free agency has wrapped up. The needs are becoming clear, and teams are putting the final touches on their draft boards.

For the Titans, it seems like the options are down to offensive line and receiver. Jon Robinson essentially swapped Julio Jones for Robert Woods, but he will need to find a replacement for guard Rodger Saffold and potentially another option at right tackle. That all depends on how and where they view Dillon Radunz down the road.

So the options are basically down to receiver, guard or tackle. ESPN’s Todd McShay went wide receiver in his latest mock draft. Christian Watson out of North Dakota State was his selection for the Titans at 26.

A seventh first-round wide receiver to match the 2004 record! It’s a deep pass-catching class, and there are plenty of teams searching for playmakers on the outside. Yes, this is a bit of a reach, but Tennessee probably wasn’t planning on six wideouts being off the board already. The Titans’ deal for Robert Woods was one step toward getting quarterback Ryan Tannehill more pass-catchers beyond A.J. Brown; but they shouldn’t stop there, especially since Woods is returning from a torn ACL and the team cut Julio Jones. Watson is a big target who brings a vertical element to the table.

Watson stands in at 6-5, 208 pounds. He caught 43 passes for 800 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bison last season, averaging 18+ yards per catch. While the numbers might not be eye-popping, a 6-5 frame with legitimate 4.36 speed is intriguing.

The Titans obviously need more depth at receiver, especially with Robert Woods coming off of a torn ACL. The question comes down to value, and what’s left at pick 26. Robinson’s next pick doesn’t come until 90th overall, assuming no trades are made. In this case, with six receivers already off of the board, he could easily opt to go offensive line with Zion Johnson, Tyler Linderbaum or Tyler Smith remaining on the board.

Watson would give the Titans a vertical presence to pair with A.J. Brown, potentially freeing up Woods and Austin Hooper in the intermediate game.

Would you sign off on this selection for the Titans?