Report: Titans hosted Liberty QB Malik Willis on Top 30 Visit

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Tennessee Titans hosted former Liberty quarterback and 2022 NFL Draft prospect Malik Willis on an in-person, Top 30 visit.

Liberty QB Malik Willis is scheduled to visit next week with, amongst others, the Atlanta Falcons (No. 8) and Carolina Panthers (No. 6), per source.



Willis already has met with the Steelers, Saints, Giants, Titans and others. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2022

According to the wording of Schefter’s tweet, Willis has already taken his in-person visit to Tennessee. Willis experienced an incredible campaign for Liberty in 2021. The former Auburn signal-caller threw for 2,857 yards and a career-high 27 touchdowns in 13 appearances.

Willis’ raw potential and intriguing skill set means the sky’s the limit. He’s done his pre-draft stock a massive favor by putting forth solid performances at the Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine, and his Pro Day. Willis measured in at 6-feet and 219 pounds with hands larger than the preferred threshold of nine-inches. Willis was electric throughout the on-field throwing portions, showcasing incredible accuracy on deep ball throwing attempts.

The Titans have been present for essentially every notable quarterback’s Pro Day throughout the pre-draft circuit, and now they’ve brought Willis in for a Top 30 visit. Teams only get 30 in-person visits, and they don’t waste them on players they’re not interested in. It signals that Tennessee is legitimately interested in drafting a quarterback in April, even if it occurs in the later rounds or via undrafted free agency.

It’s difficult to envision the Titans actually drafting Willis however. He’s expected to come off the board long before the Titans come on the clock at 26th overall. Teams such as the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers are all picking in the top 10, have visited with Willis and desperately need a quarterback. The Titans would have to make an extremely aggressive move to position themselves to draft Willis, and it’s worth noting they already don’t have a second-round selection in this year’s draft.

