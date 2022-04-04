Bucky Brooks Mock Draft: Titans grab OL help at 26

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks recently released his latest mock draft of the 2022 season. He went a slightly different direction for the Tennessee Titans, selecting Texas A&M guard/tackle Kenyon Green with the 26th pick in his projection.

General manager Jon Robinson attended Green’s Pro Day, and has shown interest in drafting an offensive linemen. The pick was made after receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jahan Dotson came off the board before the Titans were up. Notably, fellow receivers Jameson Williams and Treylon Burks were NOT selected in the first round of Brooks’ mock. North Dakota State’s Christian Watson and Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore later went 28th and 29th overall respectively.

“Green is a bully-ball specialist with the movement skills and road-grading ability to clear the path for Derrick Henry between the tackles,” Brooks said regarding Green and why he picked him for the Titans.

The Texas A&M product stands in at a listed 6-4 and 323 pounds with arms longer than 34-inches. Green has played a plethora of positions for the Aggies. He manned the left and right tackle spots at times throughout 2021, but is expected to permanently kick inside to the guard position at the next level. Green is an extremely versatile player that can legitimately start and at four different positions. He was a three-year starter for the Aggies, and was named to the 2021 AP All-America First-Team.

Green was a participant at the NFL Scouting Combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.24 seconds. He put up 20 reps on the bench press, vertical jumped 26-inches, and recorded a broad jump of 102-inches. His 20-yard shuttle time was 5.12. Green’s tape is excellent, but his lack of elite athleticism is another reason why he’s expected to kick inside to the guard position.

The Titans have a clear hole at left guard after cutting Rodger Saffold earlier this season. General manager Jon Robinson did sign Jamarco Jones in free agency, who head coach Mike Vrabel recently described as a player that’s in the mix to play left guard.

