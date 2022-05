Now that the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, teams are signing undrafted free agents. We will see these names trickle in over the next few hours. The Tennessee Titans will not confirm this list for a few days, but we will keep track of guys that are reported to be signing with the Titans here.

Here is the list of guys reportedly signing here so far:

Georgia Tech CB Tre Swilling

Sacred Heart RB Julius Chestnut

Minnesota LB Jack Gibbens