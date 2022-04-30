2022 NFL Draft Results: Titans select Ole Miss LB Chance Campbell in sixth round

Jon Robinson rounded out the class of 2022 (assuming we don’t get a trade back in) by selecting Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell. So on day three, the Titans added depth at running back, tight end, receiver, linebacker and safety — makes sense.

#Titans taking Ole Miss LB Chance Campbell, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2022

Campbell transferred in from Maryland to finish his college career at Ole Miss, where he experienced a breakout season for the Rebels. The 6-3, 235 pound linebacker put up 109 total tackles and six sacks as a senior, good enough for him to hear his name called on draft weekend.

A big-bodied linebacker, Campbell is a classic run-stuffing defender that likely will struggle in space at the next level. Of course, his path to making the roster comes via special teams, where he’ll have to contribute to make the final 53-man roster.

The Titans lost both Jayon Brown and Rashaan Evans in free agency, and will be relying on David Long and Zach Cunningham going forward. 2021 draft pick Monty Rice will also be in that mix.

And with that, your Titans draft class is (probably) set.

2022 Tennessee Titans Draft Class

1. (18) WR Treylon Burks

2. (35) CB Roger McCreary

3. (69) OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

3. (86) QB Malik Willis

4. (131) RB Hassan Haskins

4. (143) TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

5. (163) WR Kyle Philips

6. (204) S Theo Jackson

6. (219) LB Chance Campbell