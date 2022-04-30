2022 NFL Draft Results: Titans take Tennessee DB Theo Jackson in sixth round

The Titans have come back in round six and added some depth in the secondary, staying in-state and selecting Tennessee safety Theo Jackson. Jackson will fill a special teams role, helping to replace some snaps vacated by Dane Cruikshank, who moved on to Chicago.

Jackson really came on last season for Tennessee, operating in a nickel role for the Volunteers. He was extremely active around the line of scrimmage, racking up nine tackles for loss. He totaled 78 tackles on the year, and grabbed three picks in his career in Knoxville.

The Titans are set up top at the safety position with Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker in place, but the behind them is a little more dicey. A.J. Moore and Jamal Carter are now your depth pieces, so more competition here certainly makes sense.

Jackson could slot in behind Elijah Molden in the slot, while providing plenty of reps on special teams for the time being.

The Titans will wrap up their draft soon with the 219th overall pick.