2022 NFL Draft Results: Titans take UCLA receiver Kyle Philips in fifth round

As expected, the Titans added some wide receiver depth on day three after trading away A.J. Brown on Thursday night. Jon Robinson took UCLA receiver Kyle Philips with the 163rd overall pick.

#Titans are going with WR Kyle Phillips of UCLA in the fifth round. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) April 30, 2022

Philips stands in at 5-11, 191 pounds and clocked a 4.58 in the 40 yard dash. The former four-star recruit caught 59 passes for 739 yards and ten touchdowns last season. He also returned punts for the Bruins, scoring twice on special teams. As a freshman, he set a UCLA record with 60 catches. Philips led UCLA in receiver for three straight seasons.

He enters the depth chart for the Titans with a definite opportunity, slotting somewhere in behind Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. From there, it’s a totally open battle, featuring Dez Fitzpatrick, Cody Hollister, Racey McMath and Mason Kinsey.

Jon Robinson has two picks left, both coming in the sixth round.

Titans remaining draft picks

204th 6th round

219th 6th round