2022 NFL Draft Results: Titans take Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo in fourth round

The Titans filled another need on day three, filling out their tight end depth with Chigoziem Okonkwo out of Maryland with the 143rd overall pick. The tight end run took off to start day three, and the Titans jumped on the train here with the final pick in the fourth round.

Breaking: Chig Okonkwo to the #Titans, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2022

Okonkwo stands in at 6-2, 244 pounds. After three years of virtually no production, Okonkwo had a nice season for Maryland, catching 52 passes for 447 yards and five touchdowns.

The Titans signed Austin Hooper early in free agency and brought back Geoff Swaim. Tommy Hudson is also on the roster, and now Okonkwo will look to break into that TE3 battle.

Tennessee has filled depth needs at running back and tight end so far today. Receiver, defensive line, linebacker and safety are options to close the day. As things currently stand, the Titans have three picks left.

Titans remaining draft picks

163rd 5th round

204th 6th round

219th 6th round