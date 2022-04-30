2022 NFL Draft Results: Titans take Michigan running back Hassan Haskins in fourth round

The Titans have checked another need off the list, grabbing running back Hassan Haskins with the 131st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Breaking: #Titans selecting Michigan RB Hassan Haskins with the 131st pick, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2022

Derrick Henry missed half the season in 2021 with a foot injury, and we’re all assuming that he’ll return to full strength in 2022. However, we saw last season how important depth was at the position, and a need was created when D’Onta Foreman left in free agency.

Haskins is another big body, checking in at 6-1, 225 pounds. He ran for 1,327 yards for the Wolverines last season, scoring 20 times on the ground. He also caught 18 passes for 131 yards. On paper, he’s not all that different than Foreman — a physical runner with size that can steal a few carries here and there from Derrick Henry.

Here’s this from Maize and Brew on Haskins.

The future for Haskins is unclear because his position has become undervalued in the modern day NFL. Most draft projections have Haskins going somewhere between the fourth and sixth rounds. Given Haskins’ size (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) and desired skillset of durability, ball security and elite pass protection, I am confident he will find his role at the next level.

Titans remaining draft picks

143rd 4th round

163rd 5th round

204th 6th round

219th 6th round