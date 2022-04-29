2022 NFL Draft Results: Titans take OT Nicholas Petit-Frere with 69th overall pick

The Titans have filled a need with the 69th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, taking offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere out of Ohio State. The former five-star recruit played at both left and right tackle for the Buckeyes.

Petit-Frere stands in at 6-5, 316 pounds. He’s going to factor into the right tackle battle this offseason after David Quessenberry moved on to the Buffalo Bills. 2021 second-round pick Dillon Radunz is also in the mix, though he may ultimately kick inside to guard after Rodger Saffold also moved on to the Bills.

The pick makes a lot of sense here for Tennessee, which has to protect Ryan Tannehill more in 2022 after he took 47 sacks last season.

Petit-Frere declared following his redshirt junior season at Ohio State. He was the seventh ranked player overall in the class of 2018, per 247Sports. The Titans will now hope he can provide an answer at right tackle, which has been a bit of a mess since letting Jack Conklin walk in free agency a few years back.

Titans remaining draft picks:

90th 3rd round

131st 4th round

143rd 4th round

163rd 5th round

169th 5th round

204th 6th round

219th 6th round