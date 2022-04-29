2022 NFL Draft Results: Titans select CB Roger McCreary 35th overall

With pick No. 35 in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans threw everyone a curveball. They took cornerback Roger McCreary out of Auburn to kick off day No. 2.

The Titans are taking Auburn CB Roger McCreary at 35. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 29, 2022

Cornerback certainly wasn’t at the top of anyone’s need list, so this is definitely a surprise with a premium pick. The 5 foot 11, 190 pound defensive back offers the Titans some insurance if 2021 first round pick Caleb Farley isn’t ready to go this fall.

Offensive line and wide receiver still remain as obvious needs on the board going forward.

McCreary registered six career interceptions at Auburn — six in his final two seasons in college. That production earned him a spot on the 2021 All-American team. The former three-star prospect became the fifth cornerback to come off of the board in the 2022 NFL Draft.

McCreary enters the cornerback depth chart behind Farley, Kristian Fulton and Elijah Molden. Again, this pick appears to be simple insurance on Farley, and you can never have too many corners. But pressing needs certainly remain.

Titans remaining draft picks:

69th 3rd round

90th 3rd round

131st 4th round

143rd 4th round

163rd 5th round

169th 5th round

204th 6th round

219th 6th round