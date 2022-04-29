NFL Draft 2022: Titans best fit for Malik Willis

One of the bigger surprises last night was that Liberty QB Malik Willis wasn’t selected in the first round. It seemed like a slam dunk that he would go to the Pittsburgh Steelers if he was still available when they went on the clock. They, instead, chose Kenny Pickett. It will be interesting to watch that play out.

Over at ESPN.com today they went through a variety of questions after last night’s first round. One of them was which team is the best fit for Willis. Matt Miller said it is the Tennessee Titans. Miller has been talking up the chances of the Titans taking a QB. Here is what he had to say in the article:

They picked up the No. 35 pick as part of a trade with the Jets and have a situation where Willis can sit, learn and acclimate behind Ryan Tannehill for one season before the current starter is set to hit free agency. With Willis’ arm strength, running ability and high character, he fits as a future captain and leader in Tennessee.

He could be right, but it doesn’t make much sense to me that the Titans would take a QB after trading out of the 26th pick last night. Taking Willis at 36 would have given them the option of having the 5th year option on Willis, as I mentioned earlier, which is extremely valuable - especially with quarterbacks.

It would also be unnecessarily risky to move back and give other teams the opportunity to jump up and take Willis if they so desire.

Would you be happy with Willis at 35?