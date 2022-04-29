NFL day two mock draft 2022

Well, last night was full of surprises. What will tonight bring? Lost in all of the madness of the A.J. Brown trade was the Tennessee Titans traded out of the 26th pick with the New York Jets. They picked up the 35th pick and moved from 101 to 69 in the third round. Before the trade, they didn’t have a second round pick because of the Julio Jones trade. Now they have three picks on day two.

I’d like to tell you that I have an idea of what the plan is going forward, but I don’t. They still need to add a wide receiver and at least one offensive lineman who can come in and play right away. They did a lot of homework on quarterbacks. Is that the move at 35? It seems like it would have made more sense to stick at 26 and pick the guy if that was the case. That would assure that your guy isn’t gone and it gives you the fifth year option* as an option.

OK, now to the mock draft. Kevin Hanson of Sports Illustrated thinks they go quarterback at number 35 with Malik Willis being the pick. He then has them taking Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota at 69 and Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State at 90.

Whatever. I’m not over A.J. being gone yet. I shared more thoughts about it last night on the MCM Radio podcast. Listen here.

*Do we think Jon Robinson knows about the 5th year option? He’s been able to use it so rarely that maybe he forgot about it (Yes, I know they picked up Jeffery Simmons’s fifth year option just this week).