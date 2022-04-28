The lowdown on new Titans WR Treylon Burks

The Tennessee Titans selected former Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks with the 19th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. The pick was made after Tennessee’s stunning decision to trade disgruntled superstar receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown swiftly signed a four-year contract with the Eagles worth a staggering $100 million. Burks essentially replaces Brown in Tennessee’s starting lineup. It’s an extremely risky move by General Manager Jon Robinson. For the sake of this post, we’ll focus on what Burks brings to the table.

Burks recorded 66 receptions for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Razorbacks. It was an exciting step forward following a 820-yard season in 2020. The 6-foot-2, 225 pound Burks is an extremely physically imposing receiver that will replicate some of the things Brown did in Tennessee’s passing offense. The most physical route runner in the 2022 NFL Draft, Burks is difficult to tackle in the open field. He totaled more explosive passing plays (20-plus yards) than any other receiver in the ultra-competitive SEC conference last season, partially thanks to his ability to create for himself after the catch. An extremely versatile weapon, Arkansas utilized Burks in a variety of ways. Burks lined up at the “X” position, in the slot, and even in the backfield. Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing will enjoy getting creative in relation to Burks’ usage.

Burks somewhat disappointed at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Warren, Arkansas native ran a less-than-desirable time of 4.55 in the 40-yard dash. A 33 inch vertical and 122 inch broad jump were also viewed as disappointing results. It’s worth noting Burks’ result in the 40-yard dash becomes easier to swallow when taking size into account. The similarly sized Tee Higgins ran a similar result (4.54) and has developed into a high-level receiver.

In a conversation I enjoyed with a professional scout several weeks ago, we both agreed that Burks’ overall profile carries several similarities to Brown’s. It certainly qualifies as rather ironic that Burks will now be tasked with ultimately replacing Brown in Tennessee’s offense. Losing Brown is extremely difficult to come to terms with, but it’s unfair to judge Burks based on circumstances that were completely out of his control.

