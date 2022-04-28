WATCH Mike Vrabel’s reaction to A.J. Brown trade

Before it was announced that the Tennessee Titans had traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, I was telling some friends that it would be funny to cut to an NFL draft room and see the people in the room pissed off. I really wasn’t hoping that we would see that from the Titans’ draft room, but it really looks like we did. Watch this reaction from Mike Vrabel:

Damn AJ BROWN!? Coach did not look happy either...smh pic.twitter.com/G6LlqrxJaT — David Bacon Bennett (@4im) April 29, 2022

We know that Vrabel had told Rich Eisen earlier this month that A.J. Brown wouldn’t be on the trading block as long as he was the head coach here. That didn’t turn out to be an accurate statement.

Listening to Jon Robinson after the draft tonight, it is clear that the Titans weren’t willing to give Brown the money that he was demanding. He got paid by the Eagles, but the deal doesn’t seem that unreasonable to me. It ends up being $57 million guaranteed over 4 years. That seems fair to me.

I’m still a little bit in shock that it happened. Listen here for more thoughts on the MCM Radio Reboot podcast.