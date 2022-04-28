2022 NFL Draft: Titans trade out of 26th pick

After trading A.J. Brown to the Eagles and taking Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks with the 18th overall pick, the Titans came back and .... traded back with the Jets.
The Titans will receive picks 35, 69 and 163 for in exchange for picks 26 and 101.
No. 26
No. 101
titans get
No. 35
No. 69
No. 163
Robinson stockpiles picks here on night one, with a glaring need remaining on the offensive line. After dealing Brown, it’s likely he’ll draft another receiver, while addressing needs at tight end, running back and safety. You can’t even rule out a quarterback selection at this point.
With the amount of picks he has left, anything is on the table for tomorrow night and Saturday.
Remaining picks for the Titans
Round 2, Pick No. 35
Round 3, Pick No. 69
Round 3, Pick No. 90
Round 4, Pick No. 131
Round 4, Pick No. 143
Round 5, Pick No. 163
Round 5, Pick No. 169
Round 6, Pick No. 204
Round 6, Pick No. 219
