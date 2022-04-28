2022 NFL Draft: Titans trade out of 26th pick

After trading A.J. Brown to the Eagles and taking Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks with the 18th overall pick, the Titans came back and .... traded back with the Jets.

The Titans will receive picks 35, 69 and 163 for in exchange for picks 26 and 101.

titans trade

No. 26

No. 101



titans get

No. 35

No. 69

No. 163 — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) April 29, 2022

Robinson stockpiles picks here on night one, with a glaring need remaining on the offensive line. After dealing Brown, it’s likely he’ll draft another receiver, while addressing needs at tight end, running back and safety. You can’t even rule out a quarterback selection at this point.

With the amount of picks he has left, anything is on the table for tomorrow night and Saturday.

Remaining picks for the Titans

Round 2, Pick No. 35

Round 3, Pick No. 69

Round 3, Pick No. 90

Round 4, Pick No. 131

Round 4, Pick No. 143

Round 5, Pick No. 163

Round 5, Pick No. 169

Round 6, Pick No. 204

Round 6, Pick No. 219